Three Indian soldiers 'killed' in clash on Chinese border

An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, India. Indian and Chinese soldiers are in a bitter standoff

Three Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh last night by Chinese troops, the first time casualties have been suffered by either superpower along their 3,488km border since 1975, as the threat of a full-blown war intensifies.

India and China have been facing-off for over a month in Ladakh after Chinese troops crossed the Line of Actual Control on May 5 and 6 to occupy over 60 kilometres of Indian territory at four locations - Pangong Tso, Galwan River, Demchok and Hot Springs.

The Indian Army has confirmed the deaths but not revealed further details of the clash, other than claiming there were also casualties on the Chinese side, something Beijing is yet to comment on.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," an Indian Army statement said.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Chinese troops had acted in self-defence after Indian troops had twice crossed the border line: “provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides.”

A former Indian Army officer told the Telegraph contrasting statements from either side meant it was difficult to establish who was to blame at this stage. “The Chinese side is issuing aggressive statements and the Indian side has taken a defensive position,” he said.

“How these soldiers have been killed we have no idea because there are contradicting statements coming out. However, we can say the aggressive tone suggests China won’t retreat and defensive tune means India doesn’t want any escalation. They [People’s Liberation Army] are aggressive, they won’t retreat.”

The Indian Army will hold a press conference shortly and reveal more details of the clash. Last week, the Telegraph revealed that at least 12,000 Chinese troops had occupied 60 square kilometres of Indian-administered Ladakh.

The Chinese forces were able to cross the border and annex unprotected territory at Pangong Tso Lake, Galwan River, Demchok and Hot Springs.

Indian troops had halted patrols on their side of the border as usual over winter and spring due to the heavy Himalayan snowfall but failed to reinforce again due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian Government had said talks were already underway and China had begun withdrawing its troops from three out of the four locations but this was questioned by many Indian defence experts who said Chinese troops remained in Ladakh and the statement was an attempt to save face.