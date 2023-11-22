Three indicted for abuse of children

Nov. 22—Sexual crimes involving three children and one teen resulted in a Laurel grand jury returning indictments against three people on Friday.

Martin C. Ellis, 60, and Teresa Mae Smith-Ellis, 56, both of Bill Mays Road in London, are named in a seven-count indictment charging both with intimidating a witness and Martin Ellis charged with attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the indictment, the Ellis' used or threatened "to use physical force upon three witnesses between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30." The witnesses involved were 18, 12 and 7 years old.

Martin Ellis is additionally charged with attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance during the summer of 2023. The victim in that case was just a month away from turning eight years old. That charge claims that the child was involved in a sexual performance in which the victim was used to perform a sexual performance in which genitalia was exposed to Ellis. He is also accused of having sexual intercourse with the child, having deviate sexual intercourse, and exposing the child to sexual contact from Sept. 26, 2018 through August 2023 "on two or more occasions, in a continuing course of conduct.

Bond for Martin Ellis was set at $150,000 cash, while Teresa Smith-Ellis' bond was set at $25,000 cash. They are set for a pretrial conference in Laurel Circuit Court on Jan. 17.

The other indictment involves an individual from southern Laurel County. Thurmon Brock, 24, of Cherry Hill Drive in Lily, was charged with promoting a sexual performance and first-degree sexual abuse with a 4-year-old child. The incidents occurred between Jan. 1 and July 22, 2023. His bond was set at $100,000 cash and his court hearing scheduled for Jan. 17, 2024.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.