Three indicted in alleged hazing of teen with Taser by people in Klan outfits in Woodsboro

Two men and an unnamed girl have been have been indicted for alleged involvement in a hazing incident in Woodsboro on Halloween night.

On Dec. 16, a Refugio County grand jury indicted Noel Garcia, Jr., Rance Bolcik and the unnamed girl for allegedly engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with evidence, court records show.

The records also allege that the defendant intentionally selected the victim primarily because of the defendant's bias against African Americans.

The indictments come after a Black teen was allegedly shocked with a Taser by men wearing Ku Klux Klan outfits on Oct. 31 in Woodsboro.

In early November, the Woodsboro Police Department opened an investigation into the incident and acquired the help of the Texas Rangers from Sinton.

On Nov. 10, the local NAACP deemed the incident a "hate crime" until further information was revealed.

NAACP Corpus Christi President Jeremy Coleman told the Caller-Times his organization would comment on the indictments Friday at a news conference.

If convicted, the three could face two to 10 years in prison.

