Three indicted in connection to Seven Points murder

Sep. 1—Three Henderson County men have been indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, relating to a murder, and tampering with physical evidence after the discovery of a "hand dug grave" in May outside of Seven Points.

Steven Joe Clowdus, 40, and Dalan Joe Clowdus, 23, of Mabank, were each indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity, to-wit: murder, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. William David Hux, 47, of Kemp, was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity, to-wit: murder, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to previous reports, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office received information regarding a missing person, advising them of the location of the missing person's truck and body.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Investigators had been working a missing person's case in that area after Jimmy Dean Oldfield was last seen May 11 and reported missing later that week.

Investigators were able to corroborate the information they received by locating the victim's truck at a home off of Highway 85 outside of Seven Points. The truck had reportedly been cut into several pieces.

Investigators collected evidence and obtained a search warrant for a home and property off of Green Tree Acres Road, where they uncovered hand dug grave that contained a body, later identified Oldfield.

Investigators later obtained arrest warrants for Hux and Dalan Clowdus.