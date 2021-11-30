Three indicted in Houma slaying

Three men have been indicted in a deadly shooting that occurred at a Houma party over the summer.

A Terrebonne Parish grand jury found enough evidence Nov. 19 to charge Revius Gilton, 29, Jaquan Smith, 24, and Terrion Robinson, 20, with second-degree murder.

They are accused of killing 19-year-old Emmett Carr Jr. during a party on June 26.

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charge.

Robinson turned himself in to authorities July 1 and the other two suspects were arrested July 6.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. June 26 to the 2600 block of Isaac Street after gunshots rang out, Houma Police said.

"Investigators learned there was a 'splash' party on Isaac Street, where several people attended," police said in a release. "As the party continued, the crowd began to disperse and several shots were fired."

Carr was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to an out-of-town medical facility, where he died the next morning.

Detectives originally identified Robinson as the suspect after interviewing several witnesses and reviewing evidence, Police Chief Dana Coleman said. He said the motive behind the shooting may have resulted from an ongoing feud between “groups of people from the Thibodaux area and groups of people from the Houma area.”

Assistant District Attorney Dennis Elfert, who is prosecuting the case, said additional evidence linked Smith and Gilton to the crime.

The three men were arraigned in court Nov. 19 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. They are scheduled to stand trial March 21 in District Judge Jason Dagate’s courtroom.

If convicted of second-degree murder, they face a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

Emmett Carr Jr.

