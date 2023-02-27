Three indicted for racketeering in cyber fraud scheme

Feb. 27—ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr has announced the indictment of Ugochinyere Anazodo, Dominique Beaulieu, and Willy Obena on two counts of racketeering.

The defendants are alleged to have participated in a criminal enterprise with the purpose of obtaining and laundering stolen proceeds of cyber fraud schemes. Specifically, the defendants are alleged to have engaged in a business email compromise scam targeting the Georgia Department of Transportation and a romance scam targeting a private citizen.

"This indictment is just the latest in our ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime in our state," Carr said in a news release. "Each day, we continue to actively pursue those who engage in cyber fraud schemes as a means to steal from Georgia businesses or consumers. We also know that preparation is key, and we would encourage all Georgians to learn how to recognize and report online fraud so you can better protect your data, network and devices."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Inspector General investigated the matter.

"Cyber fraud has become an increasing problem," GBI Director Mike Register said. "With the advancement of technology, criminals are finding more ways to steal hard-working Georgians' assets. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that these defendants are brought to justice."

In part, this case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General by the Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force following a victim report submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

"Today's modern cybercriminals rely on increasingly sophisticated techniques to defraud victims, often masquerading as legitimate businesses," Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Georgia, said. "We will continue to investigate complex cyber investigations and work collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to ensure Georgia residents are protected."

The Attorney General's Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Gwinnett County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment of all three defendants on Feb. 15, 2023. A full list of all charges against each of the defendants includes:

Ugochinyere Anazodo: One count of racketeering — O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(b); one count of racketeering — O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(a); one count of theft by taking — O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2; one count of money laundering — O.C.G.A. § 7-1-915.

Dominique Beaulieu: One count of racketeering — O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(b); one count of Racketeering — O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(a).

Willy Obena: One count of racketeering — O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(b); one count of Racketeering — O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(a).

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

Tips for Avoiding Scams:

—If you have fallen victim to a cyber fraud scheme, such as a BEC or romance scam, file a report with your bank, your local law enforcement agency, and IC3 at www.IC3.gov.

—For more information about online scams and how to protect yourself, visit www.ic3.gov or the Georgia Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division website.

—The Consumer Protection Division also offers a number of resources specific to older adults and small business owners.