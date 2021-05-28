Three indicted for sexual assault at Lucas County jail

May 27—Three Lucas County jail inmates, including a convicted murderer, have been indicted on charges they sexually assaulted another incarcerated man last month.

Vincent Moore Jr., 24, of the 1300 block of Bronson; Phillip M. Brown, 30, of the 500 block of Segur Avenue; and Demonte Sturdevant, 26, of the 800 block of Willow Street, were each charged this week by a county grand jury with rape and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

The defendants and the victim were all housed in the same jail unit at the time of the April 22 incident, according to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

The victim later told a counselor he was assaulted with a broom handle, according to Michael Loisel, criminal chief at the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges were filed Tuesday and the men are scheduled for arraignment next Thursday. Each had been jailed before the assault on multiple felony charges.

Sturdevant had pleaded guilty March 22 to murder and other charges for the Aug. 3 fatal shooting of Elijah Bowen. 24. While sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 18 years, he remained in the Lucas County jail last month because of his alleged participation in a Nov. 3 fight at the jail for which he and four others are charged with aggravated riot.

Moore, who had been on parole since August after serving prison time for burglary, extortion, and participating in a criminal gang, was charged in September and November with weapons-related offenses. The new charges also violate terms of his community control for a 2016 case of carrying concealed weapons and having weapons under disability, according to records filed in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Brown was sentenced in August in Wood County to 5 to 7 1/2 years in prison for theft and burglary, but has been held recently in the Lucas County jail because of pending auto-theft charges from last June 2 in which he and six others are accused of stealing four to six Dodge Ram pickup trucks from a FiatChrysler storage lot.

Brown also has an aggravated burglary charge pending from a July 19 incident where he allegedly broke into a woman's home, broke her cell phone, and stole $2,500 and a firearm, according to court documents.

The sheriff's office has completed an internal investigation of the April 22 incident and a hearing is scheduled June 7. No information regarding the investigation's findings will be released until the hearing, said Maj, Tricia White, a sheriff's spokesman.

First Published May 27, 2021, 4:38pm