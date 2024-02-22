Three to be inducted into Terre Haute South Hall of Distinction

Feb. 21—Three former students — Brian Dougherty, Kevin LaFrance and Michelle Utley-Wainwright — have been selected for induction into the Terre Haute South High School Hall of Distinction.

The Hall's Class of 2024 will be honored during ceremonies April 12 at the school and also the evening of April 13 at the Country Club of Terre Haute.

Dougherty is a 1989 South graduate. He received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a master's degree in engineering management from Rose-Hulman. He returned to Rose-Hulman in 2000 as one of the first employees of Rose-Hulman Ventures, and is now the senior director. Rose-Hulman Ventures turns ideas into products and has helped build Indiana's technology sector while preparing the next generation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics leaders. Dougherty has guided interns who became alumni and held impactful roles all across the United States.

LaFrance is a 1980 South graduate and earned a bachelor's from the University of Evansville. LaFrance has continued the relationship between the Coca-Cola Company and the city of Terre Haute. LaFrance has spent 35 years as part of the Coca-Cola's research, development and innovation organization. In one of his earliest efforts, he helped Coca-Cola launch its bottled water efforts with the introduction of Desani Water. He continues to play a leading role in Coca-Cola's production of beverages as director of product development and hydration of North America. He resides in Canonsburg, Pa.

Utley-Wainwright graduated from South in 1994. She earned a bachelor's degree in public affairs from Indiana State University. Utley-Wainwright worked in pharmaceutical/healthcare while obtaining an MBA from Indiana University. After 14 years in pharmaceutical sales, her entrepreneurial spirit led her to open the Cute as a Cupcake! Cupcakery and Bakeshop in 2015 in northwest Indiana. Today she serves as CEO of an organization that has grown to include two brick-and-mortar locations, two mobile food trucks, a catering operation, and a division that focuses on food insecurities in her community. Michelle is an active volunteer in Merrillville.

Reservations for the April 13 Hall of Distinction dinner may be made by phoning the school at 812-462-4252 or by emailing to lhs@vigoschools.org.