Three injured after 10 police officers and homicide suspect exchange gunfire in Topeka

Ten police officers exchanged gunfire with a homicide suspect in Topeka, leaving three injured on Thursday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The incident began when an officer with the Topeka Police Department spotted Eric D. Perkins, of Excelsior Springs, around 10:45 a.m. The 33 year old was a suspect in a Topeka homicide, the KBI said in a news release.

Perkins allegedly refused to pull over, a chase began and he fired a gun towards officers, the KBI said.

Police returned gunfire on several occasions.

The pursuit continued through parts of downtown Topeka and shots were fired in six locations.

Perkins crashed the vehicle near 6th and Kansas Avenue where he and officers continued exchanging gunfire, the KBI said. Perkins and a 38-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car were shot. A Topeka police officer was also struck.

The three were taken to a local hospital.

Perkins was in serious but stable condition, the KBI said. The woman had injuries that were not life-threatening and was in good condition. The officer’s ballistic vest prevented a serious injury, and he was treated and released, according to the KBI.

KBI officials believe nine Topeka police officers and one Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired their weapons.

Areas in downtown Topeka were still roped off with police tape into Thursday evening.

The KBI will conduct an investigation and will send the findings to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for charging review.