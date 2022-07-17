Three injured in New Brunswick drive-by shooting

NEW BRUNSWICK - Three people were struck by "projectiles" early Saturday morning outside a tavern on Remsen Avenue, said New Brunswick Police Department Deputy Director J.T. Miller Sunday.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., police investigated a shooting incident in the 100 block of Remsen Avenue, Miller said.

"The preliminary investigation suggests the three individuals were standing outside a local tavern when an unidentified vehicle pulled up near them and shot several projectiles in their direction," Miller said. "The vehicle then fled the area."

The three − a man from the Somerset section of Franklin, a man from Edison and a woman from the Dayton section of South Brunswick, all 28 years old − sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were treated at an area hospital, Miller said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Miller added.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New Brunswick NJ shooting: Three injured in drive-by on Saturday