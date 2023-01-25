Three injured in crash, including suspect, after chase involving Kansas City police

Three people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a crash that involved a person who fled a traffic stop in Kansas City’s East Meyer neighborhood, according to police.

Shortly after midnight, officers with Kansas City’s Metro Patrol attempted to pull over the driver of a white Chevy Malibu near the intersection of 82nd Street and Troost Avenue on a traffic violation, police said.

The driver allegedly fled the stop, heading north on Troost at high speed before blowing a red light at 75th Street. Another driver headed east through the intersection was struck by the Chevy, police said.

The suspect who police say fled the traffic stop was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle and a juvenile passenger were also taken to the hospital, and police described their condition as stable.

Police say officers stopped chasing the driver about a block south of the crash.

As with many police departments, KCPD has a written policy governing how and when police chases are conducted — and how long they go on — that directs officers to weigh the potential risks of a pursuit relative to the safety of the general public.