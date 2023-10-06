Three injured in drive-by shooting on Cherokee Lane

Oct. 6—At about 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, Lodi Police Department officers responded to a report of shooting at the Palms Mobile Home Park at 845 S. Cherokee Lane.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims suffering gunshot wounds from a drive-by shooting.

The victims were taken to area hospitals where they are currently in stable condition, police said.

Officers obtained information that suggest at least one of the victims returned fire during the incident, which is being investigated as a gang-related shooting, police said.

"Being a trailer park, officers were dealing with a large number of uncooperative people, so it was difficult to get any other information." Lt. Tim Fritz said.

No suspect or vehicle information was available, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 209-333-6727, or Detective Joshua Silvia at 209-269-4821. You may also contact the Lodi Area CrimeStoppers at 209-369-2746 or to remain anonymous. Reference case 23-6866 when calling.