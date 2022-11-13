Three injured following shooting near Sheffield High School, police say
The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting near a high school in Parkway Village
Police said it happened around 9:31 p.m. at Goodlett and Sheffield.
According to police, three victims were found and taken to Regional One.
MPD said all three people are in critical condition.
The suspects fled in a black Dodge Charger, MPD said.
Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
