Three injured following shooting near Sheffield High School, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting near a high school in Parkway Village

Police said it happened around 9:31 p.m. at Goodlett and Sheffield.

According to police, three victims were found and taken to Regional One.

MPD said all three people are in critical condition.

The suspects fled in a black Dodge Charger, MPD said.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.

