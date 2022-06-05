Three injured after gunfire erupts in Durham strip club parking lot

Three people were seriously injured after gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a strip club on the eastern outskirts of Durham early Sunday morning, a Durham sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

All three were taken to a local hospital in private vehicles for treatment following the shooting at about 3:30 a.m. at the Diamond Girls club at 3724 Angier Ave., sheriff’s spokeswoman AnnMarie Breen said in a news release.

Witnesses told investigators a large group of people was involved in a disturbance in the club’s parking lot when the shooting began. Investigators found a large number of shell casings, causing them to close Angier Avenue to collect evidence.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and continuing to interview witnesses, Breen said. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 919-560-0880 or the sheriff’s communications line at 919-560-0900.

They can also call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200. Calls to Crimestoppers are anonymous, and Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to felony arrests.