Three injured in head-on wreck on John Gorrie Memorial Bridge, FHP says

Three people suffered minor injuries in a head-on collision on Franklin County's John Gorrie Memorial Bridge, connecting Eastpoint and Apalachicola, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A woman was driving in the wrong lane on the bridge because she "was distracted by trying to reach for her purse on the floorboard" of her truck, according to a news release.

Another pickup truck stopped in the middle of traffic trying to avoid an accident, but the fronts of both vehicles still ended up colliding, the release said. FHP was assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Weems EMS.

