Three injured in Jerry Jones shooting

May 6—VALDOSTA — Three people were injured by gunshots at an incident outside of a Jerry Jones establishment early Friday morning.

As of late Friday afternoon, all three remained hospitalized, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department; police listed one person in stable condition while two others were listed in serious condition.

"Through investigation detectives learned that there was an altercation between subjects" in an 1800 block Jerry Jones parking lot, police said. "During the altercation, multiple firearms were discharged, resulting in three victims being shot."

At 12:37 a.m. Friday, May 6, city police officers responded to the scene, after several people called 911 to report a shooting, according to the VPD statement.

"As officers were arriving on the scene, they received information that two victims had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicles," police said. "Another officer was stopped by a victim, who advised the officer he had been shot. The officer put the victim in his patrol vehicle and transported him to the hospital."

Detectives and police crime-scene technicians responded and began to investigate the incident.

Police added they believe this is an isolated incident. Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Police did not comment on suspects in the case.

Authorities ask if anyone has information to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145.