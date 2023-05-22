Three injured in Knox Drive shooting

May 22—VALDOSTA — Three people were injured in a shooting incident Friday evening, Valdosta police reported Monday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man was still listed in critical but stable condition Monday in a Florida hospital, according to a statement released by the Valdosta Police Department.

At 9:25 p.m. Friday, May 19, Valdosta police officers responded to the 2400 block of Knox Drive after several 911 calls reported gunshots in the area.

"One caller advised the dispatcher that one person had been shot and was lying in front of a residence," police said. "When officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim, a 21-year-old male, with multiple gunshot wounds. As officers were providing first aid to him, other officers located a 28-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, who had gunshot wounds to their lower extremities."

They were near the 21-year-old. Emergency Medical Services responded and transported them to South Georgia Medical Center.

Officers found two firearms near where the three men were found, police said. One of the firearms had been filed as stolen with the Valdosta Police Department.

Valdosta Police Department detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the incident to conduct the investigation. Through evidence collected at the scene, detectives determined "there were at least two shooters," police said. "When detectives attempted to speak with two of the victims at the hospital, they refused to cooperate or give them any information. One victim left the hospital against medical advice."

During a canvas of the area, witnesses refused to provide information or assist police.

"Our detectives and officers have been working countless hours attempting to identify the offenders in this case. It is concerning that we have a young man fighting for his life and his so-called friends, who he was with, refuse to cooperate and let our detectives do their job to hold these offenders accountable," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091. An anonymous tip may also be made online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department