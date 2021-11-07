Three injured in overnight shooting outside Tallahassee liquor store

An overnight shooting in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors has left three people with injuries.

A small crowd was present when the Tallahassee Police Department responded to calls of gunfire a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday at 2101 W. Pensacola St.

"Two victims, both adult males, received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment," the agency wrote in an online incident report.

Another man, later arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries, believed to be related to the shooting.

TPD provided few details about the circumstances of the incident, saying it was still early in the investigation. TPD spokeswoman Heather Merritt said it wasn't clear if it was a gun battle, drive-by shooting or something else entirely.

However, she said investigators have identified a "person of interest in the case," adding she could release no other information about the individual at this time.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

So far this year, there have been at least 47 injured in 70 separate shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analaysis of gun violence.

