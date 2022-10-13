One dead, two injured after Park City shooting

One man is dead and two people injured after a shooting early Thursday afternoon in the Park City neighborhood, a Knoxville Police spokesperson told Knox News. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At around noon, Knoxville police officers responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of Parkview Avenue, near South Chestnut Street, the spokesperson stated in a release.

Two male victims, ages 20 and 88, and one 20-year-old woman were transported to the UT Medical Center. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 88-year-old man and 20-year-old woman are expected to survive.

Officers who arrived on scene spotted a blue car speeding away from the scene and broadcast a description of that car to field operations officers, the spokesperson stated.

At around 12:17 p.m., officers located a car matching the description of the possible suspect vehicle on Kingston Pike at Cherokee Boulevard and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The car refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated with the assistance of Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies and AirWatch, the release said.

The pursuit continued for approximately 20 minutes until, at around 12:36 p.m., the car stopped on Dante Road near Kohlston Road, the release stated. The two occupants of the car were taken into custody without further incident and were taken to police headquarters to be questioned, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and the identities of the victims and suspects have not yet been released.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Park City shooting on Parkview Avenue leaves one dead in Knoxville