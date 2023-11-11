Three injured as Russian launches massive Armistice Day drone and missile attack across Ukraine

Air defenses activated on Armistice Day in Odesa, Dnipotrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirohohrad and Kyiv Oblasts

In a new low, Russia marked Armistice Day with a massive combined Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine, with Ukraine neutralizing 19 of 31 Shahed drones, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Telegram on Nov. 11.

The drones were aimed primarily at the frontline areas, with air defense systems activated in Odesa, Dnipotrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv oblasts.

Read also: Air Force confirms ballistic missile use, explains absence of air raid alert

Three people were injured, including a 96-year-old woman who was hospitalized in a missile attack on port infrastructure and a housing co-op in Odesa Oblast, the regional military administration’s head Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram on Nov. 11.

The missile strike was followed by kamikaze drone strikes on several abandoned buildings, he added. Four drones were shot down and no injuries were reported, said Kiper.

The drones were launched from the southeastern direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Read also: Ukraine lacks dense enough defenses to counter all Russian strikes, says air force

Three different missiles were used:

· One Kh-31 air-to-surface from the Black Sea

· One P-800 Onyx anti-ship missile from occupied Crimea

· One S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Five Russian Shahed kamikaze drones and one Kh-59 cruise missile were shot down overnight in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram on Nov. 10. In Cherkasy Oblast, drone debris fell in a residential area, causing damage to several buildings.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine