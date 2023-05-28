Three injured, shooter killed after shots fired at Temptations Cabaret Sunday morning

Three people were wounded and a gunman was shot and killed at Temptations Cabaret in west Tarrant County early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The first deputies to arrive at the scene were told a fight inside the club ended with gunshots when a patron was asked to leave, according to the news release. Deputies found three people in the parking lot who were shot, and discovered an armed security guard at the club returned fire and shot the suspect.

According to the news release, the suspect died at a local hospital. The three other people injured are being treated at hospitals and are expected to survive.

The shooting comes as the county’s elected leadership considers options for terminating the adult nightclub’s business permit.

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez two weeks ago presented the commissioner’s court with statistics from the sheriff’s office he said shows a pattern of dangerous crime at the business that poses a threat to the community.

The move was prompted after two people were stabbed at the club around 3:45 a.m. May 6, leading both victims to be hospitalized.

“In Tarrant County we will not stand idly by while the public is placed in danger,” Ramirez said in a news release Sunday.

“When we recognize that there is a clear and present danger to the public, we have the legal and moral obligation to do something about it ... I have requested that the County Administrator of Tarrant County and the District Attorney of Tarrant County take all necessary and legal steps to immediately shutter this dangerous establishment.”