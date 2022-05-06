Three injured in shooting early Friday outside Westport bar, Kansas City police say

A shooting early Friday morning in Westport left three people injured, including one victim who was critically wounded, Kansas City police said.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to a shooting in front of Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar located in the 4100 block of Mill Street, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the police department.

Witnesses told police that shots were fired from the World Market lot in the direction of Johnny Kaw’s. Two men standing outside and a woman inside the bar were struck.

Both men were taken to an area hospital. One suffered critical injuries and another had serious injuries, Drake said. The woman suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

This is at least the fourth shooting in Westport in the past 13 months where multiple people have been hurt. In April 2021, two people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening after being shot near 40th Street and Westport Road.

In August, two women and a man were shot after several gunshots were fired into a crowd east of Westport Road and Mill Street.

And in December, a shooting left a man dead and two others injured following a shooting in the entertainment district. Bullets from the incident pierced first floor windows of Westley on Broadway apartments.