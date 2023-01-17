Three injured in Sunday shooting

Jan. 16—VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three men injured.

At 8:13 p.m., police headed to South Georgia Medical Center after a 35-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

While officers were speaking with the man, two more men showed up with non-life-threatening wounds: one man is 73 while the other is 85, police said.

Detectives found there had been a large gathering in the 500 block of South Fry Street; as people were leaving the area, subjects began firing weapons, resulting in the injuries, the statement said.

All three men have been treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to contact the investigations bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.