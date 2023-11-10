Three inmates convicted in homicides charged with assaulting correction officers

Nov. 9—MONTVILLE — An inmate serving 80 years for the murder of a mother and her 9-year-old daughter was arrested at Corrigan Correctional Center on Wednesday after state police said he threw "human waste" at correction officers.

Anthony Rutherford, 34, was charged with assault on public safety personnel. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Norwich Superior Court on Nov. 21.

On Monday, two other inmates, both of whom are serving sentences for killing people outside fast food restaurants, were charged with inciting a prison riot, according to state police.

Police said inmate Marquest Hall, 24, spat on a correctional officer and began inciting other inmates to assault correctional officers. As a result of Hall's persuasion, police said inmate Levarr Frasier, 32, became combative with correction officers. No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Hall and Frasier were charged with assault on public safety personnel and inciting a riot. They are scheduled for arraignment Nov. 17.

The state Department of Correction and a spokesman for the union that represents correction officers could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

In 2018, Rutherford pleaded guilty to the shooting deaths of his 29-year-old girlfriend and her daughter in a Waterbury apartment a year earlier.

In sentencing Rutherford to two counts of first-degree murder, the judge in the case called him a "sociopath with absolutely no conscience."

Hall was 15 when he killed a 52-year-old man outside a Stamford McDonald's in 2015, according to media reports.

The man had bumped into Hall and his co-defendant, spilling coffee on them. Hall stabbed the man several times, resulting in his death.

Initially, Hall faced a murder charge, but ended up pleading guilty in 2017 to the reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter, media reports said. He was processed as an adult and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Frasier meanwhile was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the 2011 shooting death of a man in a car outside Crown Fried Chicken in New Haven, according to news reports.

A passenger in the car was shot by Frasier but survived. He testified that Frasier also shot the driver in the head, killing him. Additionally, Frasier was found guilty of first-degree assault and carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit.

d.drainville@theday.com