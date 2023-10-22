Three inmates flee open prison in single day

Three inmates have absconded from an open prison in a single day, police have confirmed.

Suffolk Police are appealing to the public to help locate the men who have escaped.

Joshua Terry, 29, and Levi Mitchell, 39, were reported missing from Hollesley Bay in Suffolk shortly before 7pm on Saturday. It was also discovered that Aidan McGuiness, 44, was absent at around 9.20am. Officers believe Terry and Mitchell fled together.

The force is urging anyone who has seen the men or knows their whereabouts to contact it immediately. The public are being advised not to approach them.

Terry was serving a two-year and four-month sentence for affray, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and theft. He is described as 6ft 2in with ginger hair and blue eyes. Police have said he is thin with stubble facial hair. He has a tattoo on his lower arm of a star.

Hollesley Bay in Suffolk from where three inmates have absconded - GARETH FULLER/PA

Mitchell was jailed for several burglary offences and is described as being 5ft 10in with ginger hair and blue eyes.

McGuiness was serving a three-year sentence for theft, fraud, and possession of a controlled drug of Class B charges.

He is described as being 5ft 10in with brown hair and blue eyes. He is said to be thin build with a clean-shaven face and a slight northern accent. He also has “Zara” tattooed on his left wrist and a birthmark on his left arm and hand.

It comes after Daniel Khalife escaped from Wandsworth prison, south-west London in September.

Khalife, 21, who was on remand at the jail charged with terror and spying offences, escaped by clinging onto the bottom of a delivery van, sparking a four-day manhunt involving more than 150 police officers.

