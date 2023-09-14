Three inmates hospitalized after separate attacks at Richland County jail, deputies say

Three inmates at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center were hospitalized following overnight attacks, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Deputies said they were called to area hospitals regarding three separate inmates being assaulted inside of their dorms in the jail in Columbia, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

In one attack, the victim said another inmate cut him with a sharp object, according to the release.

In another attack, a second inmate said an “unknown suspect” assaulted him with a sharp object, according to the sheriff’s department.

In the third attack, the victim said another inmate assaulted him with a mop, according to the release.

All three victims had lacerations to their bodies, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on the victims’ conditions, and if they have returned to the Richland County jail or are still being treated at a hospital, was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the attacks and trying to detemine a motive for the violence.

“At this time, it is unknown if these incidents are connected,” the sheriff’s department said.

This is one of the latest incidents at the troubled jail where multiple inmates have been attacked in 2023, according to the sheriff’s department.

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has been under scrutiny because of severe understaffing, violence inside the jail and reports of poor conditions for detainees.

The jail is managed by the Richland County government, not the sheriff’s department.

County officials have pledged to make wide-ranging improvements to the jail, including restructuring leadership and increasing pay for staff. The have also pledged more than a million dollars to retrofit locks and renovate the kitchen and some common areas.