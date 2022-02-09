Three involved in burglary investigation injured in Warren County crash

ALEXIS — Three individuals involved in a suspected burglary at an Alexis residence Tuesday morning were injured in a subsequent vehicle chase while trying to evade the scene of the incident.

According to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Department, at 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, a witness reported individuals were involved in a suspected burglary at a residence in Alexis. The suspect vehicle was followed by a witness until such time the Warren County Sheriff’s Department arrived in the area.

The suspect vehicle/operator fled east of Alexis on 300th Avenue with a sheriff’s vehicle attempting to stop it. In the area of 150th Street and 300th Avenue the operator lost control, striking a power pole. Two occupants fled the vehicle on foot but were captured in a nearby field.

The driver, Tanner Smith, 28 of Alexis, and passenger Devin Logan, 25 of Alexis, were released for transport to OSF hospital with injuries. The third occupant of the vehicle, Nathan Eck, 27, Galesburg, was flown to a Peoria hospital by Med Force. Extent of injuries of all involved is not known.

Charges are pending and additional investigation continues by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Illinois State Police responded to conduct an investigation of the accident. Other agencies on scene included Alexis Ambulance, Alexis Fire Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Ameren/IP.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: 3 involved in burglary investigation injured in Warren County crash