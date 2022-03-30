Three Jacksonville men charged in different child molestation cases

Onslow County Sheriff's Office vehicle

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested three men on child molestation charges in March, all unrelated.

Matthew Charles Osterhoudt, 45, of Denise Drive in Jacksonville, was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of felony child abuse-sexual act, according to a news release from the sheriff's office Wednesday.

The release said Osterhoudt turned himself in on March 10, stating he had been having sex with a female minor. After DSS and the Child Advocacy Center interviewed the victim and corroborated the story, Osterhoudt was formally arrested, and is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $290,000 secured bond.

Ryan Lee Young, 29, of Timothy Road in Jacksonville, was arrested on March 23 for inappropriately touching a juvenile, taking pictures and recording some of the acts, according to the release. Young was charged with statutory sex offense on a child by an adult and indecent liberties.

His bond was set at $120,000 secured.

The release also stated that Terrence Tremain Tucker, 44, of Grassy Meadows Drive in Richlands, was arrested on March 28 after the conclusion of an investigation following a report by a juvenile that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by an adult male.

Tucker was charged with sexual battery, assault on a female, and second-degree forcible sex offense. He was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and given a $101,000 secured bond, said the release.

"The victims in all three cases were known to the suspects and the three cases are unrelated," the release said.

Detectives with the Special Victims’ Unit ask that if anyone has information about these, or any other incidents, to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

