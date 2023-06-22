Three Jacksonville men have been indicted by Duval County grand jury for murder

State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced the returns by a Duval grand jury on Thursday of indictments charging two defendants with first-degree murder and another with murder by unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

The grand jury returned the following indictments:

Terell Lewis was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and is additionally charged with armed burglary with assault or battery, and child abuse.

Allan Bass Jr. was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and is additionally charged with attempted second-degree murder as a criminal gang member and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a criminal gang member.

Reginald McKeiver was indicted on one count of murder by unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. He also is charged with two counts of sale or delivery of fentanyl, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device and sale or delivery of heroin.

Action News Jax first reported on Lewis and Bass in February 2023.

After his arrest in April 2022, Lewis was accused of killing the mother of his child along with her two siblings and sparked an amber alert for taking his 8-year-old.

About a month later Lewis was charged with a 4th murder from a separate case that happened in March 2022. He’s accused of killing a 24-year-old woman. Investigators said Lewis was following the woman’s car closely and quickly. Witnesses added he chased her down the road, shooting into her car on Welland Road.

JSO said she was shot twice in the face and later died at the hospital.

As for Bass, ANJ reported that on Jan. 19, he was arrested in connection with the shooting of two victims on Emerson Street. One of the victims was confirmed dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The second victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries but did survive the shooting.

After an investigation and several interviews, Bass was identified as the suspect responsible.

