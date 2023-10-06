Three in jail after high-speed chase

Oct. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — Three people are in jail and a sheriff's office vehicle needs body work after a Bay City woman led deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties, police said.

Capt. Chris Clark, an investigator with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, said road patrol deputies were on Union Street trying to make a traffic stop of a vehicle "associated with drugs" just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

But, when deputies got out of their vehicle, the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Bay City, backed up. Officers said they had to jump out of the way as the woman fled the scene, striking one of the patrol vehicles as she took off.

"The vehicle is not drivable," Clark said in a text message Thursday.

The woman turned onto East 8th Street, then drove on to US-31 toward Acme, before making a right onto M72 East, speeding toward Kalkaska, and ignoring deputies who were pursuing with lights and sirens.

"Deputies attempted on multiple occasions to stop the vehicle that was traveling at speeds more than 100 miles per hour," Clark said.

Michigan State Police and Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted with disabling the vehicle. Then the driver and her two passengers were taken into custody and lodged in Grand Traverse County's jail.

The driver was arrested for fleeing and eluding, felonious assault, being a parole absconder and leaving the scene of an accident. The passengers, a 30-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, both from Saginaw, are facing drug charges, according to police.

Clark said the investigation is ongoing.