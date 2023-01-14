Three jailed on drug charges in Mercer County

Jan. 13—CELINA — Three persons were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges during a daylong operation conducted by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team, according to information provided by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

The HIT team, comprised of members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Celina Police Department and St. Henry Police Department, also made six traffic stops, issued five written warnings and handed out two traffic citations.

Katie Schlarman, 31, of Celina, was arrested for possession of a drug abuse instrument, a first-degree misdemeanor. Darryl Mann, 62, was arrested on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs. Tyler Franklin, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, also a felony of the fifth degree.

All were incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility. The cases have been forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review and filing of formal charges.