Three jailed following drive-by shooting in Gulfport

Three suspects were jailed following a drive-by shooting Monday near Polk and West Railroad streets in Gulfport.

The Gulfport Police Department on Thursday tweeted a message thanking the community for helping to get the “violent individuals off of our streets.”

Officers responded to calls of a shooting at 8:33 p.m. Monday. A witness told police multiple shots were fired from a vehicle toward a home.

Detectives learned the incident began with a verbal fight during which a vehicle was damaged. Suspects then attempted physical altercations police said.

Arrested Tuesday and charged in the incident are:

Joshua Luis Ingram Jr., 18, charged him with six counts of aggravated assault

Aniya Jakarie Winder, 19, charged with one count of accessory after the fact

Andrika Nicole Jones, 25, charged with one count of accessory after the fact

Judge Nick Patano set bond at $1,500,000 for Inram and $250,000 for both Winder and Jones.

Gulfport Police are looking for Dominique Moneisha Pope, 23, for accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.