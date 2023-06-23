Three jailed after search warrant leads to drug arrests in Minersvillle

Jun. 22—MINERSVILLE — Three people were jailed after being charged by borough police on Monday with drug offenses.

Daniel Wagner, 46; Jessica Siluk, 29; and Stacey Hummel, 45, all of 455 Carbon St., Minersville, were each charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Siluk was also charged with misdemeanor offenses of endangering the welfare of children.

All three were arraigned and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $50,000 straight cash bail each.

Sgt. Jeffrey Bowers said the arrests are the result of the execution of a search warrant issued by Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, for 455 Carbon St.

Inside the bedroom of Wagner and Hummel, Bowers said, officers found pre-packaged baggies of methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 21 grams packaged in six bags, along with two digital scales and a large amount of drug packaging materials.

Found downstairs was a metal box containing four cellphones and a baggie containing 146 pills branded Oxycodone M30 that were actually made by pressing fentanyl powder into pill form and disguising them as Oxycodone, police said.

Bowers said Siluk's 2-year-old child was found in the back yard unsupervised with a soiled diaper.

"The child is being raised in a home that actively engaged in narcotics trafficking and usage that contains controlled substances that are potent enough to kill an adult," Bowers wrote.

The child was taken into protective custody by officers and turned over to Schuylkill County Children & Youth Services.

Leading up to the warrant, Bowers said, several controlled purchases of methamphetamine were conducted from the residence where Hummel was contacted and delivered the drugs from Wagner, her boyfriend.

All three will be scheduled to appear before Plachko for preliminary hearings on a date to be determined.

