All three Jeopardy contestants were stumped by a Pensacola history clue. Did you know?

No doubt the people who come up with the clues on Jeopardy experience a certain amount of pride when not one of the three contestants on an episode can come up with the correct answer for a clue.

Monday night it happened during the Double Jeopardy round.

The category: Gulf of Mexico.

And if you are from Pensacola or live here, you were likely throwing objects at your television when it was apparent there would be no correct answer given.

The clue: In 1559 a Spanish expedition settled for about two years at what is today this city near the western end of Florida's Panhandle.

One contestant hit the buzzer and gave this answer: St. Augustine.

Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik said: No.

Another Florida miss! ICYMI: Jeopardy contestants stumped by Hurricane Ian clue

After a few seconds of awkward silence and the other two contestants opting out of answering, Bialik came to the rescue with the correct answer: Pensacola!

Mayim Bialik photographed behind the "Jeopardy!" podium.

Just for fun here are two of the other questions asked in the Gulf of Mexico category:

Clue: This powerful warm current flows north from the Gulf into the Atlantic Ocean

Answer: Gulf Stream

Clue: The western end of this island forms a partial divider between the Gulf and Caribbean Sea.

Answer: Cuba

