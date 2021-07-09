Three jurors chosen in Griswold triple murder case as jury selection wraps up for the month

Jul. 9—Three jurors — one man and two women — have been selected so far for the long-awaited trial of Sergio Correa, a Hartford man accused of killing three members of the Lindquist family in Griswold in 2017.

The court began calling potential jurors for Correa's case on June 22 and since have held four days of voir dire, the process of questioning prospective jurors.

The trial, which has been delayed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to begin in November. But first, the attorneys must select a jury of 12 regular members and several alternates.

On Thursday, the court summoned more than two dozen potential jurors. Fewer than 10 showed up, only four made it to the courtroom for questioning and none was selected, according to court officials. Jury selection is scheduled to resume in the first week of August.

Correa is represented by public defenders Joseph Lopez and Corrie-Ann Mainville. Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Stephen M. Carney, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Thomas M. DeLillo and Assistant State's Attorney Marissa Goldberg are prosecuting the case.

Attorneys on both sides have two extra peremptory challenges in this case, allowing the defense and prosecution to each dismiss 32 potential jurors. As of Thursday, the defense had used two challenges and the prosecution three, according to Carney.

Correa, 29, is facing numerous charges, including three counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Kenneth, Janet and Matthew Lindquist; murder with special circumstances; and arson. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

t.hartz@theday.com