Three juveniles accused of making threatening, taunting calls directed at Salem school

Three juveniles will be charged in connection with more than 20 anonymous 911 calls threatening violence at a Salem school.

Police said the calls threatened a shooting at Collins Middle School and included false reports of shots fired, profanity, hang-ups and taunts to police officers to catch them.

Several calls were routed to the Marblehead Police Department due to the high call volume.

Police determined the threats were not credible but increased their presence at Salem schools on Friday.

Early Saturday morning, investigators learned the calls were made from a deactivated cell phone that was still capable of dialing 911, police said. They identified the general location of the caller and arrested three juveniles, all Salem residents, as being behind the calls.

“The Salem Police Department takes any threats directed against our schools and our school children seriously and criminal behavior such as the anonymous 911 calls will be thoroughly investigated,” police said in a statement.

