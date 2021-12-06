Three juveniles arrested, accused of sending threatening messages to classmates

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three juveniles Monday who are accused of sending threatening messages to their classmates.

According to a news release from OPSO, the department responded to two different incidents involving threats being made against students at Good Hope Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School, respectively.

According to the release, two juveniles, age 11, were charged with terrorizing following after threatening text messages regarding students at Good Hope.

The incident at OPHS led to the arrest of an 15-year-old male. Authorities said the teen made threats against fellow students. The juvenile has been booked at Green Oaks Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

Both incidents are under investigation.

