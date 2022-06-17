Three juveniles arrested for armed carjacking in Pierce County

Pierce County deputies arrested three juveniles for an armed carjacking after holding their tattoo artist at gunpoint, the department announced on Friday.

Around 3:35 a.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched at a gas station in the 11900 block of Pacific Ave. S in Parkland.

The victim told deputies that he had just completed tattoos for the three suspects and offered to give them a ride home when they all pulled out guns and threatened to shoot him.

The victim got out of the vehicle, leaving the suspects inside.

A sergeant spotted the vehicle in the 11000 block of Steele St. S and followed the vehicle on westbound state Route 512 and then northbound I-5.

The vehicle hit stop sticks deployed by Tacoma police along E 72nd St. and McKinley Ave.

The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but deputies caught and arrested all three.

A 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old females were booked into Remann Hall for robbery in the first degree, felony harassment, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing.

Two firearms were recovered.
















