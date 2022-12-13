Three juveniles arrested in connection with multi-city bag-snatching spree

Three juveniles in a stolen car were arrested following a short police chase in Meridan on Monday and charged in connection with several bag snatchings around the state, the Meriden Police Department said.

A blue Toyota Prius was reported stolen from a Cumberland Farms in Wallingford around 2 p.m., according to police. Wallingford detective Brian Nowek said that a man went inside the gas station on North Colony Road and saw his vehicle leave the parking lot when he returned outside. He reported it to the police immediately.

The vehicle was then used in multiple robberies throughout the state, including in Hamden, Meriden, New Haven and Wallingford.

Around 8:30 p.m., Meriden police received a report that a robbery was in progress in the parking lot of Townline Square on South Broad Street. The stolen Toyota was determined to be used in the robbery, police said.

During this robbery, the driver of the Toyota drove “dangerously close” to a woman multiple times while she carried things she had just bought to her car. The Toyota’s occupants reportedly tried to grab her purse, unsuccessfully, when they passed her, police said. The suspects were able to take a shopping bag from her hands before fleeing the area. The woman told police she thought the car was deliberately trying to hit her.

Police said the woman was visibly shaken up when they arrived, according to Meriden Lt. Darrin McKay.

Less than 10 minutes later, another purse snatching was reported in the Stop & Shop parking lot on Broad Street.

According to the victim, the Toyota reportedly drove close to her, while the suspects attempted to take her purse. The woman had her purse covered by her coat, but they were able to grab another bag she was wearing across her body. The Toyota reportedly dragged her a short distance before the bag broke away from her and the car drove off, McKay said.

McKay said the woman “fortunately was not seriously injured.” She was transported to the hospital for minor injuries to her hands and legs.

The car was stopped around 11 p.m. by the Connecticut State Police in Meriden after a short pursuit, McKay said.

McKay said Meriden police confirmed that the juveniles were also suspects in a similar incident in Hamden. Wallingford police also said the juveniles are suspected in connection with two more robberies at a Walmart and a Shoprite in town, according to Nowek.

Three juveniles were arrested and the vehicle was processed for evidence and transported to Wallingford. Police said several items in the car were linked to the reported robberies.

The juveniles were transported to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention and face several charges including robbery, assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

McKay advised shoppers to avoid going to their vehicles if they encounter similar situations. He suggested they turn around and go back into the store to have an employee contact the police if they suspect something.

“If you see something suspicious, rather than take a chance, just go in a store and call the police department,” McKay said.

He said the department has seen several purse snatchings in the city over the last year. He said this type of crime is often perpetrated by juveniles as well.

“It’s nice to be able to take these juveniles down to a detention center rather than just releasing them to their parents,” he said.