Three juveniles arrested for stabbing, robbing people on Monroe Street Bridge
Apr. 12—Three minors were arrested Monday night after they stabbed and robbed two people on the Monroe Street Bridge.
Spokane police responded to a stabbing on the bridge shortly after 8 p.m., according to a news release.
Officers found a person with a stab wound that was not life-threatening and another person who had been robbed but was uninjured.
Investigators learned the people were accosted by a group of teenagers as they crossed the bridge. Officers found the teens at a home on the 1400 block of West Maxwell Avenue and arrested them after finding items belonging to one of the victims at the residence.
One 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault.
It was the second arrest of a minor for an alleged robbery in the downtown area in less than a week. On April 6, a 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbing a man at gunpoint in Riverfront Park the day before. The man also said he was beaten by a group of juveniles who came out of the nearby skate park.