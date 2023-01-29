Three juveniles attack worker at KY detention center six days after previous violence

Three juveniles held in a Kentucky detention center allegedly attacked a youth worker Saturday, marking the second incident this week against staff at the facility.

According to the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, three incarcerated juveniles at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a youth worker and then barricaded themselves inside an office by blocking the door with a filing cabinet.

The Department of Juvenile Justice immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Warren County Regional Jail’s Critical Emergency Response Team for assistance, according to the cabinet.

“Both agencies responded to the facility and quickly resolved the situation without any use of force,” the department said in a release.

No injuries were reported.

The juveniles involved in the incident are 16 years old and committed on charges of murder, first degree robbery and trafficking.

This comes six days after a previous attack in the facility where three others planned an attack on staff. According to the release, these individuals were not involved in the previous attack.

The Justice Cabinet said the facility is operating under controlled confinement, which means movement among the facility is limited.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are being sought by the department.