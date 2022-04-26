Three juveniles caught after attacking McDonald’s worker and Boston Police officers

A late-night incident at a Roxbury McDonald’s ended with Boston Police catching three juveniles.

According to a police report, two girls and a boy started throwing rocks and water bottles at customers and workers at the McDonald’s drive-thru Sunday night around 11:30. The employees started throwing the items back at the juveniles in an attempt to get them to leave. The incident escalated and one of the juveniles punched an employee in the face, according to the report. A worker called 911, but the employee declined medical treatment.

About an hour later, the report states the juveniles came back to the McDonald’s. Police arrived and the kids took off running. They were located at the corner of Warren and Edgewood Streets. According to the report, one of the juveniles started calling one of the police officers derogatory names and made a quick gesture as if she was going to swing at the officer. That’s when officers began to apprehend the juveniles and the report states one of them hit an officer and kicked another in the genitals. All three juveniles were apprehended and because of their ages, they were all brought back to their parents.

This is just the latest incident in a string of violent incidents involving juveniles. Last week, Boston 25 News talked to the 81-year-old man who said he was attacked by a group of teens at the McDonald’s in Downtown Crossing. The man said he was just eating a hamburger when a boy knocked it out of his hand, smacked him multiple times, and smeared whipped cream on his head. Two teens were charged in that attack, a third juvenile was too young to be charged.

Then there was another incident in Downtown Crossing last week when five teens punched and stomped a young woman over her hairstyle, according to a police report. Witnesses said as many as 20 teens swarmed the victim before the unprovoked attack. Five teenage girls are now facing charges.

