Three juveniles charged after New Britain home is struck by gunfire

Justin Muszynski, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

Three juveniles were charged Monday after police say they fled the area where a bullet entered a New Britain home.

New Britain police received the report of shots fired in the area of 22 Concord St. on Monday evening and learned that one of the gunshots struck a home, according to a spokesperson for the city.

No injuries were reported.

Four juveniles were seen fleeing the area. Patrol officers and detectives helped apprehend three of the minors, one of whom allegedly had a firearm, according to city officials.

The three juveniles were charged and “the one with the firearm was held on an order to detain,” said Rachel Zaniewski, a spokesperson for New Britain.

