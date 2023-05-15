Three juveniles charged in killing of North Brunswick taxi driver in Franklin

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – Three teenagers – a 14-year-old from the Somerset section and two 13-year-olds, one from Somerset and the other from New Brunswick – have been arrested in connection with robbing and fatally shooting a North Brunswick taxi driver in the head.

The 14-year-old and the 13-year-old from New Brunswick were both charged as juveniles with murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery, all first-degree crimes, as well as conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, all second-degree crimes, and possession of a firearm by a minor, a fourth-degree crime, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The other 13- year-old was charged under juvenile statutes with robbery, a first-degree crime, and conspiracy to commit robbery, a second-degree crime.

The teens' names were not released due to their age. They were being held at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center in North Brunswick pending a Family Court appearance.

Around 9:56 p.m. May 11, Franklin Township police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the area of Rose Street and Sydney Place in the Somerset section. When officers arrived they found taxi driver, Kofi Addo, 57, of North Brunswick, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The taxi had come to rest after crashing into a parked vehicles in a driveway of a home on Sydney Place. Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures on Addo who was transported to an area trauma center where he died.

An investigation by detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department along with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and Warren Township Police K-9 Unit revealed Addo drove to the area of Rose Street to pick up a fare and when he arrived, he was confronted by the teens while inside his taxi and was shot.

The investigation found the juveniles intended to rob Addo when one of the juveniles allegedly fired a shot killing Addo, and then they fled on foot, the prosecutor said.

The three teens were located by authorities on May 12 and taken to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office where they were charged.

On Sunday the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner determined Addo died from a gunshot wound to the head.

McDonald praised all the law enforcement agencies that assisted in the investigation including the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Middlesex County SWAT team, the New Brunswick Police Department, and the FBI Franklin Resident Office.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908- 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

