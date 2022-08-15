Three juveniles in Decatur sustain gunshot wounds

Aug. 15—A patrol officer on Saturday night stopped a vehicle that was driving recklessly and found three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Decatur police.

The vehicle was stopped in the Point Mallard Drive Southeast area at about 8:40 p.m.

Multiple officers arrived on scene and began rendering aid, police said, and Decatur Fire and Rescue, along with multiple ambulances, arrived a short time later.

All three victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of their injuries, and all are expected to recover, police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Monday.

A suspect has been identified and the investigation is currently ongoing, Cardenas-Martinez said. Names of the victims are not being released because they are juveniles.

