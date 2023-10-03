UPDATE:Three juveniles identified, charges pending in Meridian Elementary arson

Oct. 3—Update, 2:58 p.m.:

Three juveniles have been identified and charges are pending in connection with an arson that damaged Meridian Elementary School in Brazil early Sunday.

"Charges are pending with the prosecutor's office," said Josh Clarke, police chief for the Clay Community Schools police department.

The investigation is ongoing, Clarke said. He credited the community with assistance in identifying the individuals.

Original story, 1:21 p.m.:

Police are asking for the public's help with an arson investigation at Meridian Elementary School in Brazil.

Brazil police and fire responded to a fire on the school's roof early Sunday. The Clay Community Schools police department is investigating.

The juveniles set multiple fires to the roof, causing damages. The school maintenance and staff were able to get the school ready for classes on Monday, officials said.

A video shows three persons of interest; the video can be seen on the Brazil Indiana Police Department Facebook page.

If anyone can identify any of the people in the video, please contact Josh Clarke, chief of police, Clay Community Schools Police Department.

Clarke can be contact by phone, 812-443-0911, or by email, clarkejos@clay.k12.in.us.

According to Clay Community Schools social media, "There was an intentional fire started on the roof of Meridian Elementary School early Sunday morning. No interior damage."

School was in session Monday.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal has also been involved in the investigation.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue