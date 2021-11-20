Three juveniles rescued after getting lost in abandoned Wichita Falls hotel

Wichita Falls Police rescued three juvenile trespassers from an abandoned hotel near the waterfalls.

According to police:

Shortly after noon Saturday, officers were sent to the hotel near the Falls on Central Freeway after they received a 9-1-1 call from a juvenile inside the hotel.

The juvenile told police they had broken into the boarded-up building, got lost and needed help getting out. Officers arrived, and after searching the building found three juveniles on one of the upper floors.

During their investigation, police found the juveniles had entered the building through an un-boarded door and were possibly exploring the abandoned hotel when they got lost. Two of the juveniles were released to their parents. A third one was taken into custody for possession of marijuana. No injuries were reported. An officer on-scene said the owners of the hotel have tried several times to secure the building, but people just keep breaking in.

According to a recent Times Record News report, the now shuttered hotel sits next to the Wichita River and has flooded twice in recent years and has been the scene of frequent break-ins.

