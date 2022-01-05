Three Kansans facing charges in Jan. 6 riot have pleaded guilty; cases remain pending against others

Guilty pleas to federal crimes have been entered by three of the eight Kansans charged with crimes linked to last year's Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Topekan Will Pope told The Capital-Journal a year ago why he went to Washington, D.C., for the protest-turned-riot.

“I was at the Capitol to exercise my First Amendment rights and remain loyal to the United States of America,” Will Pope said in a Jan. 11, 2021, text message. "The best way to mend the fabric of our society is to maintain the confidence of people in their institutions of government."

Pope has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 11.

Cases remain pending against the other five.

Here are the details of each case.

Will Pope

A photo captured from surveillance cameras shows Will Pope, circled in blue, and his brother, Michael Pope, circled in red, in the mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A status conference is set to take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 in the pending case against Topekan Will Pope, who faces eight charges linked to the riot, court records show.

Pope was caught on video trying to force his way into the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, according to the criminal complaint that helped result in his being charged.

Pope had run unsuccessfully for the Topeka City Council in 2019. A doctoral student and graduate teaching assistant at Kansas State University, he was in Washington, D.C., with his brother, Michael Pope, against whom charges also remain pending.

“The people wanted their house back, so they took it," Will Pope wrote afterward in a Facebook post, which was later deleted.

"Americans flock to freedom like lions to red meat," says the profile for his account on Parler.

Pope stressed to The Capital-Journal on Jan. 11 that he was "not violent or destructive" at the Capitol, adding that he had reported himself to the FBI.

Mark Roger Rebegila

Mark Roger Rebegila, circled in red, pleaded guilty to a crime linked to last year's riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: U.S. Department of Justice)

St. Marys resident Mark Roger Rebegila pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, according to U.S. court records.

Rebegila signed a plea agreement admitting he twice entered the Capitol during the riot while knowing he didn't have permission to be there.

Rebegila told the FBI he asked a police officer at the Capitol if he could go in and the officer shrugged his shoulders. He transmitted a video chat while he was in the Capitol but then deleted it because he did not want to get into trouble.

Rebegila's sentencing is set for March 10. The crime involved carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000, a court document said.

Esther Schwemmer and Ruth Parks

Kansans Ruth Parks, left, and Esther Schwemmer, right, pleaded guilty to crimes linked to last year's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kansans Esther Schwemmer and Ruth Parks each pleaded guilty in September to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, according to U.S. District Court records.

Schwemmer and Parks entered the Capitol together, according to court records. The FBI said Schwemmer entered restricted parts of the building while Parks was with a group that sang the national anthem on the second floor.

The crime for which each was convicted carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000.

Parks was sentenced Dec. 8 to two years probation while Schwemmer's sentencing is set for Jan. 10, according to court records.

William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehn, Ryan Ashlock

Ryan Ashlock, of Gardner, faces criminal charges linked to last January's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Kuehn, of Olathe, faces criminal charges linked to last January's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

William Chrestman, of Olathe, faces criminal charges linked to last January's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Information wasn't immediately available about the outcome of a status conference set to take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in criminal cases against Proud Boys members, including William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehn, both of Olathe, and Ryan Ashlock, of Gardner.

Each faces charges that include conspiracy.

Authorities allege they helped plan the riot, where they appeared to be attempting to coordinate efforts to obstruct law enforcement.

The FBI said Chrestman yelled at the officers guarding the Capitol: "You shoot and I'll take your (expletive) ass out."

Ashlock was pepper-sprayed by Capitol police officers, then became separated from the group and decided to leave, the FBI said.

Chrestman faces five criminal charges while Kuehn faces six. Ashlock faces three.

Michael Eckerman

Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, faces criminal charges linked to last January's riot at the U.S. Capitol, where he is shown posing in front of a painting.

Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, pleaded "not guilty" at his Nov. 1 arraignment to all eight charges he faces, according to court records.

Eckerman during the riot pushed his way to the front of a crowd and shoved an officer back several feet, causing the officer to fall down a small set of stairs, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The incident allowed rioters to move farther into the Capitol and Eckerman made it to Statuary Hall, where he pushed through another set of officers.

Eckerman was captured on police body camera video yelling at officers. He was accompanied by two companions, who went with him into the Rayburn reception room inside the House of Representatives, the FBI said.

Inside the Capitol, Eckerman posed for a photo, wearing a tactical vest, a Trump hat and a neon glove in front of a large painting of George Washington.

