Three Kansas City police officers shot and wounded while trying to serve warrant

Three police officers in Kansas City, Mo., were shot as they attempted to serve a warrant, sparking an ongoing standoff between law enforcement and the suspected gunman.

The incident occurred Tuesday night, just as officers with the Kansas City Police Department’s tactical response team started to breach the door of a home near Blue Summit, an unincorporated part of the city. They were attempting to execute a warrant at the request of the Jackson County Drug Task Force, KMBC reported.

“Three of our officers were struck,” Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters outside a hospital. “They did return fire. They self-transported to a hospital and all three are thankfully in non-life threatening condition.”

Graves added that she didn’t know how many shots were fired or if anyone else had been shot.

No one was immediately taken into custody and a large law enforcement presence remained outside the home Wednesday morning. The Independence Police Department took over the response at the residence late Tuesday, and they were relieved by The Missouri Highway Patrol overnight.

“The stand off continues,” the agency tweeted Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., two people had exited the home, but it’s not clear if they are suspects.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas condemned the violence in a tweet after the shooting.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” he wrote. “I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”

With News Wire Services