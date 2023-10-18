Three kids die in fire after dad threatens to burn house down, Louisiana cops say

Three kids were killed in a fire after their mother called 911 and said their father planned to burn the house down, Louisiana officials told news outlets.

The mother of the three children called 911 just before midnight to tell police the father of their kids threatened to burn the house down, the Associated Press reported, citing police. The woman wasn’t home at the time the fire started, police told AP.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a call of a fire shortly after midnight Oct. 18, according to a news release from the department. Firefighters said they found a child unresponsive just steps from the front door of the home and a second child not far behind.

They were rushed to a hospital, where they died of their injuries, fire officials said.

As firefighters tried to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby homes, they found a toddler dead in the home, according to the department.

The children were 3, 5 and 8, WGNO reported, according to police.

Here's what we know about a fire that killed 3 kids in New Orleans East:



-NOPD says their mother told 911 operators their father threatened to burn the house down

-The kids' ages were 3, 5 and 8

-Ring video shows flames growing as a person exits the homehttps://t.co/8I6QcahZgg pic.twitter.com/OVa03Vo6lg — wdsu (@wdsu) October 18, 2023

In a Ring video shared by WDSU, a man is seen exiting the house as a blaze roars in the back of the home. He gets in a car parked in the driveway and leaves the scene, according to the video.

The New Orleans Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment Oct. 18.

Forty-six fire personnel members responded to the scene, the fire department said. They got the blaze under control about 30 minutes after they were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

